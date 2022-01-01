DigiFest Temecula Opens Submissions to its 6th Annual Digital-Media Festival

The sixth annual three-day festival, DigiFest Temecula, hosted by nonprofit JDS Creative Academy, has opened submissions for the 2022 digital-media competition. Categories include short film and video, animation, game design, music, photography, digital art and illustration, podcast, and website design. Anyone and everyone is welcome to submit their work! Students still in high school are eligible to submit in the student section for a $5.00 per entry fee. Those out of high school can submit in either the amateur category for $10.00 an entry or at the professional level for $15.00 an entry. All judging is done by industry professionals from companies that include Disney, Universal, NBC, and more. Early submissions deadline is January 28th, 2022. The late submissions deadline is March 25, 2022, and prices rise by $5.00 per entry in each level from early deadline to late deadline.

DigiFest Temecula is an international digital-media festival created to promote networking, appreciation, and recognition opportunities for those entered. DigiFest Temecula was held virtually for 2020 and 2021, due to COVID-19, but is excited to be back in person for 2022. Festival Coordinator, Lynn Cohen, believes that “DigiFest allows opportunities for all, students especially, to submit their creations and have them judged by professionals. The event itself gives those who enter a chance to network and meet those in the digital media industry. DigiFest really gives an opportunity to gain valuable professional experience and accolades which can be leveraged for future opportunities.”

JDS Creative Academy is excited to announce Abbott as the title sponsor for DigiFest Temecula 2022! The event will take place at JDS Studios and throughout the city of Temecula. Mark your calendars for April 22, 23 and 24, 2022 to attend Temecula’s biggest digital-media festival, DigiFest Temecula! For more information about DigiFest Temecula visit: https://digifesttemecula.org/ or call (951) 296-6715.

About DigiFest Temecula: DigiFest Temecula has been a staple in the Temecula region for five years and strives to bring opportunities in the digital-media industry to all. The festival was founded with passion by JDS Creative Academy Founder and Executive Director, Diane Strand.