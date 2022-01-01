It’s Time to Step It Up!

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a drought emergency across California, urging residents to reduce their water use after the state saw its second-driest year on record.

The state is experiencing its worst drought since the late 1800s, according to the governor’s office. August 2021 was the driest and hottest August on record since the state began recording data.

With the Governor’s Order comes the request for residents to “re-double” efforts to voluntarily reduce water use by 15%. While our region is well-positioned to maintain supplies without major conservation requirements, it is time to Step It Up and challenge ourselves to implement further water-saving practices. Residents and businesses alike can continue to make a big difference in managing water supplies by being as efficient as possible with your water use.

To better assist you, EVMWD offers a variety of water efficiency rebates and resources for residents and businesses—tools that have helped to dramatically drive water use down and save customers money.

EVMWD’s efforts to assist our customers in taking advantage of water-wise rebates and devices are currently saving more than 258-acre feet of water every year, enough water for 700 homes for an entire year!

If future mandatory reductions are called for by the State, EVMWD will look at potential fines and adjustments to water budgets. So, prepare today for what may come in the future!

Visit www.evmwd.com/conservation for rebates and tips!