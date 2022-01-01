On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the Menifee City Council during a regular scheduled City Council meeting, officially congratulated and recognized long-serving Menifee Assistant City Engineer Yolanda Macalalad on her announcement of her upcoming retirement, effective December 30, 2021. The Menifee City Council and key executive city staff honored Macalalad for her service since 2014, starting just shy of six years after City incorporation.

“Ms. Macalalad has been very instrumental in the City’s land development processing, and various infrastructure capital improvement projects from just about the very beginning of cityhood and has had a significant and positive impact in not only our organization, but for the City of Menifee as a whole,” said Armando G. Villa, Menifee City Manager. “Yolanda’s tireless commitment and dedication to Menifee and its growth, internal systems, and key projects, is unmatched. She will be extremely missed but her Menifee family wishes her nothing but the best in her retirement and future endeavors.”

Yolanda Macalalad holds a Master of Science Degree in Environmental Engineering, and Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering. She has over 40 years of experience in the engineering field, working in the private sector from 1981 through 1998 as a Lead Design Engineer and General Manager, prior to serving as a Senior Civil Engineer for 15 years at the City of Corona’s Public Works Department Land Development/NPDES Division.

In the City of Menifee, Ms. Macalalad utilized her talents in multiple capacities in the City starting as a Senior Civil Engineer, Principal Engineer, Interim City Engineer/Public Works Director, and ultimately, retiring as Menifee’s Assistant City Engineer. When Yolanda Macalalad started in 2014, Menifee’s population was 87,000 residents and has been influential in an array of projects within the city, that had led to Menifee’s growth at 105,000 residents, and being recognized as the 3rd fastest growing City in California, a Top Place to Raise Kids in America, and being a nationally recognized Boomtown!

Among her many contributions, she led the Audie Murphy Ranch, Town Center, Talavera, Underwood, Cimarron Ridge, Cantalena, Hidden Hills, Banner Park, and Legado Projects.

Entering into retirement, Yolanda will celebrate with her husband of over 40 years, Teodoro Macalalad, a retired Riverside County Engineer and retired U.S. Navy veteran, and three grown children: daughter Kristine (Librarian), married to Jonathan Wong (Research Biologist), daughter Frances (UCSF Analyst) married to Ryan Fitch (Manager-Biotech Clinical Labs), and son, Michael (Biochemist-QA). She also has two grandsons, Micah and Morih.