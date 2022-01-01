The City of Murrieta Awarded for Excellence in Financial Reporting

The City of Murrieta is proud to announce that the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has recently awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to City of Murrieta for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. This award highlights the City’s “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate constituents and user groups to read the financial report. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

City of Murrieta Finance Director Javier Carcamo expressed his pride in achieving this recognition once again. “This national award represents another outstanding achievement for the City. It is the City’s 23rd Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting and it demonstrates the Murrieta’s commitment to full accountability and transparency of public funds. This award represents a true team effort. The Finance Department, and all City staff, continue to exhibit their commitment and dedication to adhering to the highest financial reporting standards,” shared Carcamo.

The report for which the City of Murrieta was awarded is referred to as the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (Annual Report). Local governments are required to produce and distribute this report each year to meet generally accepted accounting standards established by the Government Accounting Standards Board. The Annual Report is a thorough and detailed presentation of the City’s financial condition, with financial activity for a fiscal year and its end of the year financial position. The data reported in the Annual Report encompasses all of the City’s programs and departments.

The comprehensive document contains three sections:

Introductory section

Financial section, including financial statements, an independent auditor’s report, and management’s discussion and analysis

Statistical section, which includes additional financial, economic, and demographic information

The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve. To see the City’s award-winning 2019-20 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, visit the City of Murrieta’s website.

