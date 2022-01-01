The City of Murrieta Thanks Former Mayor Scott Vinton for Service and Appoints Council Member Warren During City Council Meeting

During the Murrieta City Council Meeting, the community honored outgoing mayor Scott Vinton, andalso swore in new Murrieta City Council Member Cindy Warren. Regional dignitaries, Council colleagues, family, and staff expressed gratitude for former Mayor Vinton’s dedicated service. In August of this year, former Mayor Vinton submitted his Murrieta City Council resignation effective at the end of his mayoral term due to an upcoming out-of-state move. With his resignation, the City of Murrieta and Murrieta City Council went through an extensive application and interview process to fill the announced vacancy. During a November 8, 2021 Special City Council Meeting, Cindy Warren was selected to fill Mr. Vinton’s role representing Murrieta’s 5th District upon his departure.

Scott Vinton began his service on the Murrieta City Council three years ago representing Murrieta’s 5th District as a council member. He also served as mayor pro tempore in 2020, and then as mayor in 2021. Mr. Vinton’s deep love and passion for this community and the residents who work and live here was ever apparent, as was his dedication to his role on City Council. He consistently shared his love for the community, the military, and the nation.

City Manager Kim Summers expressed her gratitude for Mr. Vinton’s years of service during the December 21 meeting. “Mayor Vinton has been dedicated, fair, and always tried to do what was best for our organization and the entire community. He led meetings with the goal of representing the city in a way that brought people together for the common good and in an ever-changing year, Mr. Vinton served with flexibility and adaptability. He has been a true servant leader with a big heart and he will be missed,” shared Summers.

This move is bittersweet. It is the right thing for our family but being a part of the Murrieta City Council has truly been an amazing opportunity to serve this amazing city. I know that Council Member Warren will do a great job because of her integrity and good heart,” shared Mayor Vinton during the December 21 City Council Meeting.

The City of Murrieta thanks Mr. Vinton for his service and wishes him and his family all the very best as they enter this new phase in life. May they always remember their time in Murrieta fondly, knowing that they are still connected by community.

Newly appointed Council Member Cindy Warren moved with her family to Murrieta in the fall of 2013 and has been actively involved in the community, including serving on the City of Murrieta Traffic Commission from 2019 – 2021. Her five priority areas of focus while serving on the Murrieta City Council are public safety, economic development, infrastructure/traffic, government transparency, and parks.

To get to know Murrieta’s new City Council Member Warren and for more information about the Murrieta City Council, visit the City’s website.

