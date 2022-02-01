City of Murrieta and Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber Celebrate Restaurant Week

The City of Murrieta and the Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce are partnering to bring Restaurant Week 2022 to town. With hundreds of dollars in local restaurant gift cards being given away during the event, this is the perfect time to discover new dining spots and support your all-time favorites. Murrieta Restaurant Week aims to support local eateries with community outreach, bring awareness to the important role these businesses play in Murrieta’s economy, and to introduce residents to new options for dining local.

Now more than ever, let’s support Murrieta restaurants who have worked hard to bring their best to our community. With multiple ways to win prizes, make sure to follow both the City of Murrieta (@cityofmurrieta) and the Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce (@mmwcoc) on Facebook and Instagram. There will be five grand prize winners announced at the completion of Restaurant Week winning gift card bundles worth $200 to local restaurants.

To enter, share your local dining photos on social media and use the #DineLocalSWRC between January 23 – 30. Each post is a new chance to win the grand prize gift card pack! Want additional chances to win? Each day of Restaurant Week 2022, there will be mini contests with multiple chances to win. To participate, a photo of a different signature dish from a Murrieta or Wildomar restaurant will be shared on Facebook and Instagram. The first person to correctly comment with the restaurant name will win a $25 gift card to a local restaurant. Each day there will be two chances to win one of these mini contests!

Want to get involved and support local?

Use DineLocalSWRC in any Murrieta/Wildomar Restaurant Week posts and tag @cityofmurrieta and @mmwcoc

Participate in the daily social media mini contests by naming the daily signature dish from a featured local restaurant

Follow your favorite local dining spots on social media – some will be offering Restaurant Week specials you won’t want to miss!

Dining out at Murrieta restaurants helps to support the restaurants – and their employees – that help make Murrieta the community it is. To learn more about all the great Murrieta restaurants (and other businesses), visit the Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce or the City of Murrieta’s Economic Development websites.

Murrieta’s more than 115,000 residents live in one of the safest cities in the U.S., with top-ranked schools, 52 parks, and a dynamic business environment. Central to allof Southern California, Murrieta is truly the gem of the valley. With a median age of 36 and an average household income of $122,207, Murrieta boasts a well-educated population and a strong labor force. Ranked the fiscally healthiest full-service city in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, and Los Angeles counties, Murrieta’s future is undoubtedly bright.