City of Temecula Appoints Community Services Director

Following six months as the Interim Director of Community Services, the City of Temecula promotedAssistant Director of Community Services Erica Russo to serve as the City’s next Community Services Director. The vacancy resulted from former Community Services Director Kevin Hawkins’ promotion to Assistant City Manager in July of 2021.Russo began her new assignment onJanuary 25, 2022 and will be responsible for overseeing all divisions of the Department, including Recreation, Sports, Aquatics, Contract Services and Programs, Special Events, Arts & Culture, Homeless Outreach, and Senior and Human Services.

Russo has been with theCitysince 2008, holding various positions within the City, including Recreation Leader, Patron Services Coordinator, Senior Management Analyst, Community Services Superintendent and most recently serving as the Assistant Community Services Director. Russo has a Bachelor of Arts degree with a double major in Philosophy and History from Wheeling Jesuit University, and a Master of Sciencein Environmental Studies with a concentration in Writing and Communication from Green Mountain College.

Commenting on Russo’s performance in the interim role, City Manager Aaron Adams stated, “From her Assistant Director position, Erica Russo has been filling in as the Interim Director of Community Services and is an invaluable addition to the Executive team. Moreover, as expected, she has donean impressive job through the transition. We talk a lot about succession planning and the importance of carrying on the ’Temecula Way,’ not just now, but into the future. My hope is to promote from within when those opportunities arise. As such, with the full concurrence of the Mayor and City Council, I have great confidence in her ability to lead TCSD into the future.”

The Community Services Director position offers health, dental, vision and life insurance benefits afforded to all other City employees, and an annual salary range of $144,481 to $204,142.