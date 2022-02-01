Early Entries for DigiFest Temecula 2022 Closes, Submissions Still Open

DigiFest Temecula’s Early Submissions Deadline Closes January 28, Late Entry Still Open

The sixth annual three-day digital-media festival, DigiFest Temecula 2022, hosted by nonprofit JDS Creative Academy, will close early submissions on January 28. Late submissions are still accepted through March 25. Submission categories include short film and video, animation, game design, music, photography, digital art and illustration, podcast, and website design. Anyone and everyone is welcome to submit digital work: students, amateurs and professionals! After January 28, prices for submission rise to $10 for students, $15 for amateurs, and $25 for professionals.

DigiFest Temecula is an international digital-media festival created to promote networking, appreciation, knowledge and recognition opportunities for those entered and in attendance. The event is held at JDS Studios and throughout Temecula, CA on April 22 through April 24. Exhibits of submissions will be held throughout the venue. The Digi Award film and video finalists will be screened at a local Temecula Theater. Entertainment and Digital-Media Expert presenters’ and performers’ names will be released on February 15. Tickets for the event are available starting March 1.

DigiFest Temecula was held virtually for 2020 and 2021, due to COVID-19, and the organization behind the event is excited to be back in person for 2022 with added safety measures in place. The founder of DigiFest Temecula, Diane Strand, is thrilled to announce the in-person return of DigiFest Temecula and says, “The planning is coming together nicely,and we are looking forward to a fantastic festival. There is still time to create your digital submission!

For the last five years DigiFest Temecula has strived to maintain its mission of accessibility. As one of the most affordable international festivals around, DigiFest Temecula provides the unique opportunity to under-recognized artists to be judged and awarded by industry professionals from Disney, NBC, Universal, and more.

About DigiFest Temecula: DigiFest Temecula has been a staple in the Temecula region for five years and strives to bring opportunities in the digital-media industry to all. The festival was created with passion by JDS Creative Academy Founder and Executive Director, Diane Strand.