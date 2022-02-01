Temecula Chamber Announces 2022 Board of Directors

The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2022 Board of Directors lead by Chairman of the Board, Mike Noon of Noon & Associates CPAs, Inc. “The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce 2022 Board of Directors is committed to serving our business community and encourages our members to reach out and leverage their expertise as well as connections. Our goal is to expand your network in the business community to not only benefit you and your business, but to pay it forward for someone that has helped you along your path,” says Noon.

2022 Executive Board of Directors

Chairman of the Board: Mike Noon, Noon & Associates CPAs, Inc.

1st Vice Chairwoman: Kim Kelliher, GrapelineWine Tours

2nd Vice Chairman: BJ Fazeli, Fazeli Cellars Winery

Treasurer: Esther Phahla, Esther N. Phahla, CPA, APC

Secretary: Jackie Steed, Reliable Realty, Inc.

Past Chairman of the Board: Al Rubio, DCH Auto Group Temecula

2022 Board of Directors

David Beshay, Beshay Enterprises

Brian Connors, Southwest Healthcare System

Adam Eventov, SoCalGas Company

Jonathan Jean-Marie, Loma Linda University Medical Center Murrieta

Jeff Kurtz, Promenade Temecula

Dave Lester, Abbott

Cherise Manning, A Grape Escape Balloon Adventure

Tammy Marine, Habitat For Humanity Inland Valley

Andrew Masiel, Pechanga Development Corporation

MORE

Chairman of the Board: Mike Noon, Noon & Associates CPAs, Inc.

Julie Ngo, State Farm Insurance Agency

Paul Nolta, IE Small Business Development Center

Akash Patel, Akash Winery

Robert Rosenstein, The Law Offices of Rosenstein & Associates

Darlene Wetton, Temecula Valley Hospital

Becky Young, Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac

President & CEO:

Brooke Nunn, Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce

A special thank you to our outgoing Board Member, Kimberly Freize Uhler for your many years of dedication and service.

About Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce:

The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization based in Temecula, CA. The Mission of the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce is to promote positive economic growth while protecting the environment for all business and by doing so, support the programs which preserve and improve the quality of life for the entire community. To learn more about the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce, please click here. For more information regarding upcoming events, please click here or contact the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce at 951-676-5090 or info@temecula.org.

Follow the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce on social media:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/temeculacc

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/temeculachamber

Twitter: https://twitter.com/temvalchamber

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/temecula-valley-chamber-of-commerce