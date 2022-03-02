Temecula Chamber Names Finalists for Business, Citizen and Organization of The Year

Winners from among 7,000 of the region’s businesses to be announced at the 56th Annual Awards Gala, April 2, at Pechanga Resort & Casino.

The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce will honor the businesses, organizations and citizens who have distinguished themselves through their service, contributions to their industry, business ethics and economic viability at the 56th Annual Awards Gala on April 2, 2022 – and this year they are doing things a little differently. In partnership with Shakespeare in the Vines, the Awards Gala will be transformed into an immersive theater dining experience with the theme of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”.

This signature event is generously sponsored by Abbott and Pechanga Resort & Casino and will recognize local businesses large and small, as well as honor outstanding community members with the Chamber’s Lifetime Achievement, Ambassador of the Year and Chairman’s Choice award.

Congratulations to the following businesses and individuals on their nomination:

2021 Bronze Business of the Year Nominees: Businesses with 1-5 employee(s)

A-Bell Alarms Company

JDS Video & Media Productions, Inc. / JDS Actors Studio

Kre8tive Bites

Myrna Crowther, PrimeLending, A Plains Capital Company

NeoMed

Ranch RV & Self Storage French Valley

Sebaz Video Productions

Shred and Go

Temecula Valley Optometry – Dr. Alan Winkelstein

Uhler Spine Sports Medicine & Family Practice Clinic

2021 Sterling Business of the Year Nominees: Businesses with 6-25 employees

Grapeline Wine Tours

Green Acres Ranch, Inc.

Khashan Law Firm

The Law Offices of Rosenstein & Associates

Paradyme Investments

REUZEit

2021 Gold Business of the Year Nominees:

Businesses with 26-50 employees

ABC Child Care Center

Big B’s Plumbing

Fazeli Cellars Winery

Ruff and Ready Moving & Storage

2021 Platinum Business of the Year Nominees:

Businesses with 50 or more employees

Europa Village Winery & Resort

Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac

Southern California Gas Company

Southwest Healthcare Systems

The Scott’s Company

2021 Ruby Charitable/Service Organization of the Year Nominees:

Non-profit organizations with gross annual income less than 500K

Community Mission of Hope

Elizabeth Hospice

Good Samaritan Community Food Pantry

Professional Women’s Roundtable

The Shella Foundation

2021 Emerald Charitable/Service Organization of the Year Nominees:

Non-profit organizations with gross annual income more than 500K

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Temecula

Boys and Girls Club of Southwest County

JDS Creative Academy

Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center

Rady Children’s Health Services

2021 Valley Young Professional of the Year Nominees:

Outstanding individuals who have been essential in fulfilling the vision of Valley Young Professionals

Krystal Aponte

Lauren Caracciolo

Jonathon Montanez

Kristara-Marie Munoz

Barbie Ray

2021 Citizen of the Year Nominees:

Individuals who have shown exemplary qualities and reside in the Temecula Valley

Tena Caracciolo

Ashlee Collins

Jami Fencel

Kara Garland

Dianne Hoffman

John Jonker

Domonic Marinello

Jonathon Montanez

Nicole Mowrey

Jennifer Sevilla

Shawn Sorensen

Jim Toth

Carla Yriqui

2021 TVCC Ambassador of the Year Candidates:

Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Month Recipients

Tena Caracciolo

Matt Fallesen

Bobbi Frye

Chirho Garcia

Diane Hawkins

Luanne Jobgen

John Jonker

Megan Miller*

Beatriz Nayeri

Jenny Shin

Kathy Sizemore

Carla Yriqui

Reservations are now available to attend the 56th Annual Awards Gala. Pricing is $185 for individual reservations and $1,750 for a corporate table of 10 guests. For more information, please visit www.temecula.org. If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities for this event, please contact Amber@Temecula.org or call 951-676-5090 for more information.

About Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce:

The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization based in Temecula, CA. The Mission of the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce is to promote positive economic growth while protecting the environment for all business and by doing so, support the programs which preserve and improve the quality of life for the entire community. To learn more about the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce, please click here. For more information regarding upcoming events, please click here to view the events calendar or contact the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce at 951-676-5090 or email info@temecula.org.

Follow the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/temeculacc

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/temeculachamber/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/temvalchamber

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/temecula-valley-chamber-of-commerce