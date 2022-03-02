Temecula Chamber Names Finalists for Business, Citizen and Organization of The Year

Winners from among 7,000 of the region’s businesses to be announced at the 56th Annual Awards Gala, April 2, at Pechanga Resort & Casino.
The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce will honor the businesses, organizations and citizens who have distinguished themselves through their service, contributions to their industry, business ethics and economic viability at the 56th Annual Awards Gala on April 2, 2022 – and this year they are doing things a little differently. In partnership with Shakespeare in the Vines, the Awards Gala will be transformed into an immersive theater dining experience with the theme of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”.
This signature event is generously sponsored by Abbott and Pechanga Resort & Casino and will recognize local businesses large and small, as well as honor outstanding community members with the Chamber’s Lifetime Achievement, Ambassador of the Year and Chairman’s Choice award.
Congratulations to the following businesses and individuals on their nomination:
2021 Bronze Business of the Year Nominees: Businesses with 1-5 employee(s)
A-Bell Alarms Company
JDS Video & Media Productions, Inc. / JDS Actors Studio
Kre8tive Bites
Myrna Crowther, PrimeLending, A Plains Capital Company
NeoMed
Ranch RV & Self Storage French Valley
Sebaz Video Productions
Shred and Go
Temecula Valley Optometry – Dr. Alan Winkelstein
Uhler Spine Sports Medicine & Family Practice Clinic
2021 Sterling Business of the Year Nominees: Businesses with 6-25 employees
Grapeline Wine Tours
Green Acres Ranch, Inc.
Khashan Law Firm
The Law Offices of Rosenstein & Associates
Paradyme Investments
REUZEit
2021 Gold Business of the Year Nominees:
Businesses with 26-50 employees
ABC Child Care Center
Big B’s Plumbing
Fazeli Cellars Winery
Ruff and Ready Moving & Storage
2021 Platinum Business of the Year Nominees:
Businesses with 50 or more employees
Europa Village Winery & Resort
Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac
Southern California Gas Company
Southwest Healthcare Systems
The Scott’s Company
2021 Ruby Charitable/Service Organization of the Year Nominees:
Non-profit organizations with gross annual income less than 500K
Community Mission of Hope
Elizabeth Hospice
Good Samaritan Community Food Pantry
Professional Women’s Roundtable
The Shella Foundation
2021 Emerald Charitable/Service Organization of the Year Nominees:
Non-profit organizations with gross annual income more than 500K
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Temecula
Boys and Girls Club of Southwest County
JDS Creative Academy
Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center
Rady Children’s Health Services
2021 Valley Young Professional of the Year Nominees:
Outstanding individuals who have been essential in fulfilling the vision of Valley Young Professionals
Krystal Aponte
Lauren Caracciolo
Jonathon Montanez
Kristara-Marie Munoz
Barbie Ray
2021 Citizen of the Year Nominees:
Individuals who have shown exemplary qualities and reside in the Temecula Valley
Tena Caracciolo
Ashlee Collins
Jami Fencel
Kara Garland
Dianne Hoffman
John Jonker
Domonic Marinello
Jonathon Montanez
Nicole Mowrey
Jennifer Sevilla
Shawn Sorensen
Jim Toth
Carla Yriqui
2021 TVCC Ambassador of the Year Candidates:
Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Month Recipients
Tena Caracciolo
Matt Fallesen
Bobbi Frye
Chirho Garcia
Diane Hawkins
Luanne Jobgen
John Jonker
Megan Miller*
Beatriz Nayeri
Jenny Shin
Kathy Sizemore
Carla Yriqui
Reservations are now available to attend the 56th Annual Awards Gala. Pricing is $185 for individual reservations and $1,750 for a corporate table of 10 guests. For more information, please visit www.temecula.org. If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities for this event, please contact Amber@Temecula.org or call 951-676-5090 for more information.
About Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce:
The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization based in Temecula, CA. The Mission of the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce is to promote positive economic growth while protecting the environment for all business and by doing so, support the programs which preserve and improve the quality of life for the entire community. To learn more about the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce, please click here. For more information regarding upcoming events, please click here to view the events calendar or contact the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce at 951-676-5090 or email info@temecula.org.
