Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac Provides Free Meals to Hospital Workers

For the second consecutive year, Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac partnered with local hospitals to say thank you to over 1,900 frontline hospital staff. On February 21, 2022, Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac brought the In-N-Out truck to Inland Valley Regional Medical Center, Rancho Springs Medical Center, and Temecula Valley Hospital. Over 1,900 hospital staff enjoyed a special lunch or dinner to thank them for their service to the community.

“Our hospitals are working tirelessly day and night to keep our community safe. This is a way to thank them for all they do and let them know their hard work isn’t unnoticed.”, said Terry Gilmore, owner of Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac.

“We are happy at the opportunity to show our appreciation with lunch and dinner” Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac’s company motto is “Making A Difference”. For 30 years, Paradise has been a dominant presence within the valley, making a difference in the community by giving generously where there is a need.