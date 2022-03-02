Law Enforcement The Focus of Legislative Summit 2022

Legislative Summit hosted by Temecula Valley Chamber to address homelessness, legislative challenges to law enforcement, the rise in Fentanyl use and more.

“Enforcing the Law in a Polarizing Society” is the theme of this year’s Legislative Summit, sponsored by Abbott and hosted by the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce. Riverside County District Attorney Michael Hestrin, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and Murrieta Police Chief Anthony Conrad will share keynote speaker duties at the Summit on April 12, 2022, at South Coast Winery Resort & Spa.

The Summit is the Chamber’s premier advocacy event, offering an opportunity to engage with government, business, and community leaders, as well as policy experts, to learn how best to navigate the challenges of an ever-changing business environment. Topics for this year’s Summit include cannabis grows, the rise of Fentanyl and other drug issues, preventing smash and grab retail theft and ongoing efforts to reduce homelessness.

For more information on attending, sponsorship opportunities, or to make a reservation contact Amber Poncy, Amber@temecula.org or call 951-676-5090.

What: Legislative Summit 2022: “Enforcing the Law in a Polarizing Society”

Who: Keynote Speakers –

Chad Bianco, Sheriff, Riverside County

Anthony Conrad, Police Chief, City of Murrieta

Michael A. Hestrin, District Attorney, Riverside County

Gene Wunderlich, Event Moderator

When: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Networking 7:00 a.m.

Breakfast 7:45 a.m.

Welcome 8:00 a.m.

Presentations 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Panel Q&A 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Where: South Coast Winery Resort & Spa, 34843 Rancho California Road, Temecula, CA 92591

Reservations: $60 per person (TVCC Member) and $80 per person (Non-member) or Corporate Table of 10 for $650 (TVCC Member) and $850 (Non-member). Tickets may be purchased at www.Temecula.org

About Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce: The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization based in Temecula, CA. The Mission of the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce is to promote positive economic growth while protecting the environment for all business and by doing so, support the programs which preserve and improve the quality of life for the entire community. To learn more about the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce, please click here. For more information regarding upcoming events, please click here or contact the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce at 951-676-5090 or info@temecula.org.

Follow the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce on social media:

Facebook: https://facebook.com/temeculacc

Instagram: https://instagram.com/temeculachamber/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/temvalchamber

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/temecula-valley-chamber-of-commerce