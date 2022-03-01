Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce Invites the Community To Attend State of the City

The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with The City of Temecula will be hosting the 2022 State of the City Address. This event will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 7:00am – 9:30am at Pechanga Resort & Casino. The honorable Mayor Matt Rahn will discuss the current achievements of the city, as well as projections for the forthcoming and future years. The event includes a Nonprofit Expo where approximately 40 local nonprofit organizations will advertise their resources. This event is always a sell out with over 700 City Officials and guests in attendance for the presentation.

Temecula State of the City Temecula Safe continues the tradition as Temecula’s signature business event, which brings together the region’s most influential leaders.

The 2022 State of the City Address will showcase safety in our community and years of dedication to making Temecula one of the safest cities in California. Come learn about our commitment to keeping citizens safe, hear about what we have planned for the future and celebrate all that we have accomplished together.

We hope to see you there! Reservation Information:

$70 per person $650 Corporate Table of 10 Guests

Click here to register or for more information contact the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce at (951) 676-5090 or visit www.temecula.org. If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities for this event, please contact Amber@Temecula.org or call 951-676-5090 for more information.

About Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce: – The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization based in Temecula, CA. The Mission of the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce is to promote positive economic growth while protecting the environment for all business and by doing so, support the programs which preserve and improve the quality of life for the entire community. To learn more about the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce, please click here. For more information regarding upcoming events, please click here or contact the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce at 951-676-5090 or info@temecula.org.

