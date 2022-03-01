Menifee Police Chief Pat Walsh to Retire After 38-Year Career in Law Enforcement

Chief Walsh will continue to serve through July 2022 and will be instrumental in selecting the new police chief to continue the growth and development of the Menifee Police Department. After a law enforcement career spanning over 38 years, including nearly three years building and overseeing the Menifee Police Department, Chief Pat Walsh will be retiring from service in July 2022. His official last day has yet to be determined.

“Establishing the Menifee Police Department and working with our brave men and women has been the pinnacle of my career,” said Chief Walsh. “It has been an honor to serve the Menifee community, they have been so supportive of their police. I am looking forward to spending more time with my wife and family in retirement.”

Chief Walsh provided critical leadership during the establishment of the Menifee Police Department, which officially began operations in July 2020. Since its inception, the Menifee Police Department has grown to 95 police officers and personnel. The police department continues to expand as part of its three-year growth plan, which includes multiple divisions such as investigations, support services, records, crime scene investigation, traffic and K9 units.

“From the City Council to our City Manager Armando Villa to our dedicated command staff at the police department, their vision and leadership have helped build and grow a premier police force that will continue to serve and protect Menifee for years to come,” said Chief Walsh. “The decision to retire was difficult as I love our City staff, the amazing culture that Villa has created, and working for the ‘Best City Manager in America.’”

Chief Walsh began his law enforcement career as a Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff in 1984 before transferring to the Portland Police Bureau in 1992. He served the people of Portland for 22 years, many spent as an undercover narcotics investigator assigned to a Federal Drug Interdiction Task Force. During this time, he also received a Chief’s commendation for his work in dismantling a multi-state drug distribution ring and served as a supervising sergeant for the Narcotics and Vice Unit. As a Portland Police Bureau command officer, Chief Walsh created the Office of Accountability and Professional Standards, was the Department of Justice Coordinator, the Executive Officer, Tactical Operations Command and the Chief’s Adjutant. In 2014, Chief Walsh was selected as the police chief for Lompoc, California and served in that role until taking the police chief job in Menifee.

Chief Walsh is also a graduate of the prestigious United States Naval Postgraduate School Center for Homeland Defense and Security, holding a master’s degree in homeland security.