Murrieta Receives Federal Funding for Two Projects Providing Regional Impact

Federal funding was approved as part of the Fiscal Year 2022 Appropriations bill, bringing $1.1 million to Western Riverside County to fund homeless prevention efforts and emergency preparedness. The City’s regional homeless services will receive $500,000 and an additional $600,000 was allocated for emergency operations equipment at Loma Linda University Medical Center Murrieta. The funds are the result of Community Project Funding requests supported by the 42nd Congressional District.

The $500,000 allocation will support the Regional Homeless Alliance to provide additional case management, homeless outreach assistance, and encampment clean ups. These enhanced services will provide regional impact, with the cities of Murrieta, Lake Elsinore, Menifee, Temecula, and Wildomar participating in the alliance. In addition, Loma Linda University Medical Center Murrieta will purchase a new, mobile emergency operations trailer and associated medical and functional equipment. These assets will help the region better respond to emergency situations, disasters, and other significant crisis events. The emergency operations trailer could also be deployed onsite in the Loma Linda University Medical Center Murrieta parking lot during incidents of unusually high volumes.

The City appreciates its partnership with Congressman Ken Calvert. “The City of Murrieta is proud of the partnership we have had over the years with our congressional representative. This funding will bring more than $1 million to Murrieta and the surrounding community to support essential services that address homelessness and emergency preparedness. We are grateful to Congressman Calvert’s office for their work supporting our region,” shared Murrieta mayor, Jonathan Ingram.

For more information on the City of Murrieta's legislative affairs program, please contact Assistant to the City Manager Louie Lacasella at (951) 461-6008.

