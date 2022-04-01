Cyndi Light Earns 2021 Coldwell Banker Commmercial Big Hearted Award

Cyndi Light, Senior Vice President of Coldwell Banker Commercial SC (CBC-SC) has been awarded the 2021 Coldwell Banker Commercial® Big Hearted Award.

This award is presented annually to the individual who has made the most significant and impactful contribution in community service in their local community.

Brandon Sudweeks, President of CBC-SC says, “We are so proud of Cyndi and her dedication to helping members of our community. She is truly an asset to our company and the community and we are grateful for her well-deserved recognition.”

Cyndi Light sits on the Executive Board of Directors for Michelle’s Place, a local cancer resource center in Temecula providing services for those individuals and families fighting all types of cancer. She is also an Executive Board Member of Big Brothers Big Sisters and is an active member of the Temecula Rotary Club. She spends countless hours dedicating her time and resources to benefit the community.

Photo: Cyndi Light, Senior Vice President of Coldwell Banker Commercial SC and Dan Spiegel, President of Coldwell Banker Commercial.