City of Murrieta Receives Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

The City of Murrieta is proud to be the recipient of the Government Finance Officer Association’s (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation award for its biennial budget document. This award represents a significant achievement for the City of Murrieta and its Finance Department. It reflects the commitment of City Council and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

In order to receive the budget award, the City had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well the City’s Fiscal Years 2021/22 – 2022/23 budget serves as:

A policy document

A financial plan

An operations guide

A communications device

Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award. Recipients of this award have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America. This is Murrieta’s first Distinguished Budget Presentation award since 2007, highlighting the substantial effort that went into the most recent budget document.

Murrieta’s finance director, Javier Carcamo, expressed his pride after the City was notified about receiving this recognition. “This is a great accomplishment for our team. There are more than 1,700 participants in this national Budget Awards Program. The work and the process that goes into budget development is labor intensive and exhausting. This award is a tribute to our Finance staff’s hard work, dedication, and commitment to improve Murrieta’s budget document. We appreciate City Council’s support and expectation of only the highest standards in budget preparation. It is an honor to share this award with Council and City staff,” shared Carcamo.

To view the City’s award-winning biennial budget, visit the Finance Department’s website.

About Murrieta

Murrieta’s more than 115,000 residents live in one of the safest cities in the U.S., with top-ranked schools, 52 parks, and a dynamic business environment. Central to all of Southern California, Murrieta is truly the gem of the valley. With a median age of 36 and an average household income of $122,207, Murrieta boasts a well-educated population and a strong labor force. Ranked the fiscally healthiest full-service city in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, and Los Angeles counties, Murrieta’s future is undoubtedly bright.

About Government Finance Officers Association Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.