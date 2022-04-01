Assemblymember Seyarto Selects Ruth Atkins as the 67th District Woman of the Year

Assemblymember Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) is proud to honor Ruth Atkins as the 2022 Woman of the Year for the 67th Assembly District.

Every March, in celebration of Women’s History Month, the California Legislative Women’s Caucus invites State Assemblymembers to select an outstanding woman from their district to recognize her significant contributions to her community.

“Ms. Atkins has been a mainstay in Lake Elsinore for nearly 30 years, working tirelessly to ensure the region maintains its historical significance,” said Assemblymember Seyarto. “It is my privilege to be given this opportunity to highlight her hard work and accomplishments and to thank her for her public service. She truly embodies service above self.”

Ruth Atkins moved to the Lake Elsinore Valley in the early 1990s and immediately immersed herself in civic organizations, including the Lake Elsinore Historical Society, serving as a member of the board and later as Board President, a title she held for an unprecedented length of time.

She was appointed to the Riverside County Historical Commission and has been a member of the Clean Extreme Committee, the Luiseño Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution for the designation of Historic Buildings, and the Lake Elsinore Chamber of Commerce, from which she received two awards: Citizen of the Year (2002) and the John Packman Award (2005).

Ruth is always eager and willing to share important historical information about the City of Lake Elsinore and its many landmarks and is widely recognized as one of the most knowledgeable people in the region.

She will be formally honored by Assemblymember Kelly Seyarto at a community reception at the Lake Elsinore Historical Society Museum, where she will be presented with an Assembly Resolution and award from the California Legislative Women’s Caucus.