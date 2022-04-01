The City of Temecula, Temecula Valley Museum, and Arts & Culture Division Announce New Student Art Mural Commemorating Earth Day

The City of Temecula, Community Services Department, Temecula Valley Unified School District, and Temecula Valley Museum announce a new Student Art Mural in Sam Hicks Monument Park (28300 Mercedes Street) celebrating Earth Day 2022. The Student Mural Project seeks to support emerging artists by providing a space to showcase their craft. Student artists are provided with the opportunity to create a temporary public art piece on varying topics, facilitated by Bigfoot Graphics.

This original mural was created by 18-year-old artist Tommy Gonzales, graduate of Great Oak High School and current student at Oregon State University. The City of Temecula also acknowledges the generous donation of young native landscaping surrounding the mural, installed just in time for Earth Day, thanks to the Temecula Valley Rose Society. The Temecula Valley Rose Society operates the Rose Haven Heritage Garden (30592 Jedediah Smith Road), which is open daily from dawn to dusk. The City of Temecula is grateful to this generous non-profit organization the thoughtful donation that will enhance and beautify Sam Hicks Monument Park for years to come.

The mural is now on display in Sam Hicks Monument Park through the months of March and April. The museum will also celebrate Earth Day through facts and free crafts in the museums Art and Education Room. All are welcome! For more information, please call (951) 694-6450.