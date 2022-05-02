Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac to Host Blood Drive Supporting Childhood Cancer Patients

Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac will be hosting a blood drive in support of Cole Haar. 10-year-old Cole Haar was diagnosed with leukemia two years ago. Now, he and other children fighting for their lives at local hospitals desperately need blood and platelet donations. Due to the ongoing critical blood shortage, sometimes childhood cancer patients must wait days for transfusions – but they can’t wait.

These children need multiple transfusions weekly during their chemo treatment. Cole has a personal goal of collecting at least 100 pints of blood during his blood drives, so kids like him are not waiting in pain for blood. Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac is calling on the community to help Cole reach his goal and save lives.

Terry Gilmore, President of Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac, has an important motto, “If you see a need, do the deed.” By hosting this blood drive, it allows the community to get involved in an actionable way and make a life-saving difference for these children and their families. For 30 years, Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac has positively impacted the valley by supporting wherever there is a need.

The Life Stream blood drive will take place on Monday, May 23 from Noon to 5:00pm at Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac, 27360 Ynez Road, Temecula. To schedule your appointment call 1-800-879-4484 or visit lsblooddrive.org/char and use replenishment code REPLCHAR at registration.