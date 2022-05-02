City of Murrieta City Seeks Input on ADA Efforts

In keeping with its ongoing efforts to serve all members of the public, the City of Murrieta is updating its Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan. The accessibility plan provides a comprehensive guide for those with disabilities to City facilities, programs, services, activities, and events.

The City recently launched surveys to receive input from both the community and organizations assisting persons with disabilities. This feedback will assist in addressing and prioritizing current and future accessibility needs. Residents and visitors are encouraged to share their experiences so the City can learn what is currently meeting constituent needs and what additional improvements might need to be considered. These comments and opinions are important to the City of Murrieta and will provide valuable information regarding how the City can better serve the community.

Surveys for the public and for organizations serving those with disabilities are open until Monday, May 23rd, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. They are available from the City’s ADA Coordinator (details below) and at the following websites:

Public survey – Survey for organizations assisting those with disabilities Individuals can also send an email or call the ADA Coordinator with comments and suggestions without completing a survey. The City of Murrieta’s ADA Coordinator is Human Resources Manager Mike McGhee. Please contact the ADA Coordinator with questions, comments, or to request a survey in an alternate format.

ADA Coordinator Contact: Mike McGhee

1 Town Square

Murrieta, CA 92562

Email: ada@murrietaca.gov

Phone: (951) 461-6432

TTY through California Relay at: 7-1-1

Information regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act can be obtained from the ADA Coordinator and additional details about City of Murrieta’s ADA efforts and resources for those with disabilities can be found at www.murrietaca.gov/ada.

