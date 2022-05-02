Toastmasters District 12 Annual Spring Conference Featuring Keynote Speaker, Author and Freedom Writer Teacher Erin Gruwell

Virtual Conference Inland Empire May 7th, 2022

Toastmasters District 12 is hosting their Annual Spring Conference, an event you do not want to miss!

Our compelling keynote speaker is non other than the beloved teacher and author Erin Gruwell, the inspiration of the 2007 movie Freedom Writers featuring Hilary Swank. Erin Gruwell is also the 2017 Toastmasters International Golden Gavel recipient.

We will hear from the top five International Division Contest Speech winners, and five Humorous Contest Speech winners, delivering inspiring and entertaining speeches from a diverse group of speakers. Join us for a free day of inspiration, entertainment, and networking.

Are you ready to take your communication and leadership goals to the next level? Whether you have professional goals within your career path or personal goals with your family and community, learn how the Toastmasters Program can help you in a community-driven, self-paced, hands on environment. Discover local chapters within your city and learn how to get started.

For more information about this event please email Conference Chair, Esther Phahla at ToastmasterEsther@gmail.com.

Event Date: May 7, 2022

Time: 9:00am to 4:00pm PST (Registration, login and networking starts 8am PST)

To register please visit: http://www.toastmastersd12.org/events

About Toastmasters District 12

District 12 serves approximately 100 Clubs and 1700 members in the large Southern California region East of highway 57, South of Barstow, West of the Arizona border, and North of Temecula. District 12 includes two of California’s largest counties (by square miles) – Riverside and San Bernardino. To learn more about District 12, please visit http://www.toastmastersd12.org.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization’s membership exceeds 364,000 in more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.