Cal True Value – Menifee Honored as the City of Menifee’s April Business Spotlight

Cal True Value provides outstanding customer service to all who enter their establishment while being stewards of generosity for various community events, programs, and organizations.

The City of Menifee is pleased to announce “Cal True Value – Menifee” as the April 2022 Business Spotlight, a program that is a part of the Office of Economic Development’s B3 (Building Better Businesses) program.

Cal True Value is located at one of the city’s long-standing and popular commercial centers, Sun City Plaza, at the corner of Newport and Murrieta Roads (26100 Newport Rd A-134). The team at Cal True Value is extremely dedicated to assisting all who enter their store. From the experienced craftsman to the new DIY-er, their knowledgeable team members pride themselves on their customer service and treating customers like family. Cal True Value offers expert advice, tools, equipment, and the products you need to get your next project done.

Independently owned and operated, Cal True Value owner Greg Morrison has made it his mission to be involved in the Menifee community. Cal True Value is regularly involved in local events such as the City’s Fall Festival, Tree Lighting Ceremony, and Park Ranger Campfire Program. Additionally, they support local school district activities along with Santa Rosa Academy, the Boys and Girls Club, MilVet, Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts. Cal True Value also provides teacher, first responder, military, and veteran discounts.

“Businesses like Cal True Value are an embodiment of generosity in our community, providing donations and sponsoring a variety of community events and organizations,” said Councilmember Matt Liesemeyer. “From the moment you walk in, you are greeted by friendly familiar faces ready to answer any questions and point you in the right direction. We are thankful for businesses who not only invest locally, but also invest their time, talent, and products in Menifee.”

For more information about Cal True Value, please visit Cal True Value or call (951) 301-9968. To watch their featured video for the Business Spotlight Program, click here.

The City of Menifee Business Spotlight is part of the Economic Development Department’s B3 (Building Better Businesses) program, which aims to showcase local businesses that go above and beyond the call of business, foster pride in Menifee’s thriving business community, and promote diversity in Menifee’s local economy. The “Business Spotlight” is a free business recognition program to create awareness for the variety of local businesses and their contributions to the Menifee community. Chosen applicants, who are nominated by the community, are honored during a special presentation at a City Council Meeting and receive a free 30-second professional video developed by the Department of Economic Development and their team that is showcased on the city’s business website – www.menifeebusiness.com.

Nominations are encouraged to recognize businesses in Menifee that contribute to the betterment of the Menifee community. Please visit the link below to apply: https://www.cityofmenifee.us/499/Menifee-Business-Spotlight-Program.

For more information on the Business Spotlight program, or other resources available to Menifee businesses, please contact the Economic Development Department at econdev@cityofmenifee.us.

