City of Murrieta Celebrates Its 31st Anniversary with Annual Birthday Bash

Murrieta, CA: Murrieta is turning 31, and we are throwing a birthday party for the whole community. The City of Murrieta invites residents and visitors alike to commemorate the 31st anniversary of cityhood at its annual Birthday Bash on Saturday, June 25, from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. at California Oaks Sports Park. Come and enjoy a variety of exciting family-friendly activities including live entertainment, a firefighter’s hose down, delicious food vendors, and the eagerly anticipated fireworks show at 9 p.m.

“This is a true community event and everybody is invited to celebrate the City’s birthday with entertainment and fun. It’s a great way to kick off summer and a great day to enjoy with family and friends,” said Kim Summers, Murrieta city manager.

The event is free and open to the public. It is an entirely outdoor event and visitors are encouraged to bring folding chairs and blankets for seating. Umbrellas and shades are allowed until sunset when they will need to come down in anticipation for the fireworks show at 9 p.m. Attendees can check out the non-profit, business, and food vendors at the event. The California Oaks Sports Park is located at 40600 California Oaks Road in Murrieta.

For more information about City of Murrieta events taking place throughout the year, visit www.MurrietaCA.gov/events. Want to ensure you don’t miss a thing? Residents and visitors should sign up for Murrieta’s monthly eNewsletter and email/text updates. Check out the City’s outreach webpage for more information on how to do both. For additional information on staying connected to the latest City news, email Connect@MurrietaCA.gov or call (951) 461-6009.

Murrieta’s more than 115,000 residents live in one of the safest cities in the U.S., with top-ranked schools, 52 parks, and a dynamic business environment. Central to all of Southern California, Murrieta is truly the gem of the valley. With a median age of 36 and an average household income of $122,207, Murrieta boasts a well-educated population and a strong labor force. Ranked the fiscally healthiest full-service city in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, and Los Angeles counties, Murrieta’s future is undoubtedly bright.