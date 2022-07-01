$333 Million Expansion of Trauma Center Approved to Move Forward in Wildomar with 7-Story Tower

Inland Valley Medical Center received unanimous approval from City Council at last night’s meeting, paving the way for the construction of a new seven-story, 290,000 squarefoot hospital tower building that will accommodate 202 total patient beds. The approval will allow expansion of the trauma center to move forward.

“Inland Valley Medical Center is a tremendous asset as the only trauma center in Southwest Riverside County,” said Mayor Ben Benoit. “The $333 million investment they are making into the city of Wildomar will greatly benefit the region not only with improved healthcare services, but 220 full-time equivalent jobs and a myriad of economic development benefits for our city and the region as a whole. We applaud Universal Health System and Southwest Healthcare for making this happen.”

The Planning Commission approved the project to proceed to Council at its meeting on May 18th where the approval of the project was met with applause from the Planning Commissioners.

“This is a very important expansion for our city and the region,” said Kim Strong, Planning Commission Chair. “We are very pleased this is moving forward.”

Inland Valley Medical Center is one of two medical campuses managed by Southwest Healthcare System and is owned and operated by a subsidiary of Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS), one of the largest healthcare management companies in the nation.

About Inland Valley Medical Center Campus: Southwest Healthcare System – Inland Valley is the only hospital in the region to offer Level II Trauma Services, an Advanced Certified Primary Stroke Center, Total Joint Center with advanced certification from the Joint Commission for hip and knee surgery, as well core certification for shoulder surgery, Spine Services certified by The Joint Commission. Inland Valley is a nationally recognized center for weight-loss surgery by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program and was awarded the Blue Distinction for outstanding bariatric surgical services.

About the City of Wildomar: Wildomar is located along Interstate 15 in Southwest Riverside County. Wildomar is a growing community with a population of just over 37,000, comfortably nestled in a valley bordered by a mountain range on the west and rolling hills to the east. For more information regarding the City of Wildomar, visit www.cityofwildomar.org.