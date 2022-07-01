2022-23 Murrieta Rotary Officers, Directors to Take Office

John Brown will take office July 1 to serve as President of the Rotary Club of Murrieta for the 2022/23 Rotary year, succeeding Steve Nicholson.

Co-owner of Constant Companions Home Care, Brown is a Tax Audit/Associate with PKC Kuebler . He is a 10-year member of the Murrieta Rotary Club and is active in the community. He is the head coach of Murrieta 14U Fast Pitch Softball team currently. Previously, John chaired Murrieta’s Measure BB Citizens Oversight Committee, served as treasurer on the Salvation Army of Murrieta Advisory Committee, Murrieta PTSA auditor and as a board member of the San Diego High School Alumni Association. John and his wife, Gabriela, have five children.

Serving with John as board members is Steve Nicholson as immediate past president, Rob Haskins as president elect and Liz Jones as president nominee. Patsy Orr serves as Executive Secretary, and Lou Ellen Ficke as Treasurer. Saomorn Wong is Foundation Chair, and Administration, Dawn Layton.

Club Directors are: Vocational Services, Jim Yanoschik and Linda Lunn; Community Services, Jody Lawlor; Youth Services, Liz Jones and Paul Distefano; Membership, Frank Donahoe; and International, Jan Lunday.

The club serves the City of Murrieta and surrounding area, and is involved in international projects in cooperation with Rotary International which has as its ongoing theme “Service Above Self.” Chartered on April 28, 1992, the Murrieta Club is known for several signature projects including the Murrieta Field of Honor, which will celebrate its 14th year in November.

Rotary is one of the largest international humanitarian service organizations in the world, with 1.2 million members in some 32,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographic areas. Rotary began in 1905 in Chicago and serves the needs of local communities around the world.

Photo: John Brown, 2022-23 President