Sharing and Caring: Insight Schools of California grateful for connecting with Dr. Mona Salomo Davies

When Insight Schools of California (ISCA) started planning their first in-person graduation ceremony, their first since 2019, they knew they had to select a keynote speaker carefully from the community. Whom could speak to the graduates and help them realize that earning their diploma was a tremendous accomplishment and steppingstone towards a brighter future? Whom could empathize with these graduates’ backgrounds and inspire them with their experience and practical next steps how to follow their ambitions? Luck was on Insight’s side as Graduation Coordinator, Monica Chatfield, happened upon an article found on PATCH.com highlighting the Community Outreach Ministry, a nonprofit organization in Wildomar offering services to children whose parents have been incarcerated. In reading about Dr. Mona Salomo-Davies and her husband Coach Bob and their Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) workshop at the Spring Technology Day Camp in Murrieta for the youth they served, Chatfield knew she had found the right connection for the Insight graduates.

Insight School of California is an online charter school serving at-risk 9-12 grade students throughout the state of California. Students come to ISCA after experiencing challenges that make attending a traditional high school no longer an option for them. The students and staff are all remote and the graduation ceremony is their biggest in-person event of the year. Unfortunately, ISCA has not held an in-person ceremony for the past two years due to Covid-19. There was uncertainty that the graduation ceremony would even happen this year, but luckily with the relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions, they were able to seize the opportunity to bring this joyous event to life.

When Ms. Chatfield contacted Dr Mona Salomo-Davies to inquire about her being the keynote speaker, not only did she agree to be the speaker, but Dr. Salomo-Davies has taken on a true interest in helping the students of ISCA to make the most of the opportunities in their area to find assistance in locating gainful employment and taking advantage of services that apply to them. Dr. Salomo-Davies spoke at a virtual career chat with dozens of students ahead of her keynote speech that highlighted numerous practical career tips that students could utilize now and after graduation. In addition, Dr. Salomo-Davies has continuously provided information about opportunities in and around Riverside County targeting teens and young adults seeking a career in various fields, especially STEM and Law Enforcement. Dr. Salomo-Davies has become a true friend of ISCA, as well as an invaluable resource.

The graduation ceremony was held on June 15, 2022, at the Pearson Park Amphitheater in Anaheim, California. It was a hot sunny day, and the student’s spirits were invigorated. Dr. Salomo-Davies words spoke directly to the graduates as she talked about her childhood and needing to grow up at an early age to support herself. Dr. Salomo-Davies knew exactly where these kids have been and what they are faced with as young adults going out into an uncertain world. We are extremely grateful that Dr. Salomo-Davies did us the honor of speaking to our graduating class of 2022. The ISCA is excited to count Dr. Mona Salomo-Davies as a supporter and friend of the school and we are excited to see our partnership grow!