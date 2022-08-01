Rosenstein adds Two Attorneys

Rosenstein & Associates, located in Old Town Temecula, recently added two attorneys, Daniel A. Thompson and Elizabeth “Beth” A. Christopher, to its business litigation team focusing on employment and general business litigation.

“I joined Rosenstein & Associates because of their commitment to the community. As someone who grew up in this area, I want local businesses to succeed and can assist by providing a high level of service and legal knowledge,” said Thompson.

More information about Daniel is available at https://thetemeculalawfirm.com/staff/daniel/.

“Being a part of Rosenstein & Associates is rewarding because of the firm’s remarkable experience, reputation and ethics. I value the firm’s clear focus to diligently serve the needs of our clients and achieve the best results possible for them,” said Christopher.

More information about Elizabeth is available at https://thetemeculalawfirm.com/staff/beth/.

Both of the firm’s newest litigation associates are residents of Temecula.

Rosenstein & Associates is focused on providing legal services to the business community, including drafting and reviewing contracts; business litigation; business formations; business reorganization; business bankruptcy; and drafting of wills and performing estate planning.

The Law Offices of Rosenstein & Associates was founded in 1999 by Robert Rosenstein and has more than 100 years of combined legal experience. The firm’s attorneys are licensed in the State of California and licensed to practice law before the United States District Courts (Central, Northern and Southern Districts), the United States Bankruptcy Courts (Central, Northern and Southern Districts), the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and the United States Tax Court.