PARADISE CHEVROLET CADILLAC WILL MATCH YOUR DONATION TO FOLDS OF HONOR

Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac is dedicated to making a difference in the communities they serve by supporting non-profits that provide vital services to those in need. Paradise is proud to support Folds of Honor.

Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac has partnered with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that helps the families of fallen and injured military veterans by providing them with scholarships for education. The campaign will be available to all employees and customers to contribute to the organization and the families it helps. For the remainder of the year, Paradise is assisting them on their mission to help provide the families of fallen and disabled service members with educational scholarships with a goal of raising $25,000!

Terry Gilmore, President of Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac stated, “After attending the Bear Creek charity golf tournament in honor of Folds of Honor, I was inspired by their mission and commitment to the families of our heroes. As a veteran myself, supporting fellow veterans and the families that supported them is a privilege.”

“Thank you to Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac as we welcome them into the Folds of Honor family. We would like to recognize their work in supporting our military families. We salute Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac for their effort in carrying our message to honor the sacrifice, to inspire and empower families by funding scholarships that provide the opportunity of education. Folds of Honor is extremely blessed to be the recipient of their efforts. We stand with Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac as they move forward in their endeavors to provide even more families with life changing scholarships.” LT Colonel Dan Rooney, CEO/President of Folds of Honor.

Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac supports many local non-profit causes and organizations through their financial contributions as well as volunteer service. “Making a Difference” is the motto for Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac. Their goal is to make a difference; for their valued customers; for their dedicated employees; and for the community.

Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States armed forces. Their educational scholarships support private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded in 2007 by Major Dan Rooney, a F-16 fighter pilot currently stationed at Tyndall AFB Florida as a member of 301st Fighter Squadron, who served three tours of duty in Iraq. Folds of Honor is proud to have awarded more than 35,000 scholarships in all 50 states, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, including more than 6,500 in 2020-2021 alone.

For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, visit foh.org/paradise or text “paradise” to 833-843-1313 and Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac will match your donation!