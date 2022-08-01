Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District Focused on Transparent Communication and Good Governance

As a trusted public agency, EVWMD’s board of directors, leadership team and staff strive to keep the lines of communication open between our District, our customers and our community. We recognize that transparency, accountability and ethics are essential for effective government.

At EVMWD, we’re proud to continuously provide timely information to the public which is especially critical during the pandemic – and to offer plentiful opportunities for customer engagement. For example, everyone in our community is invited to attend and submit public comments at our public meetings, including our Board of Directors meetings, committee meetings and more.

We also produce our quarterly Waterlog newsletter and regularly post updates to EVMWD’s social media channels to keep our customers informed about the latest news and helpful tips.

In addition, EVMWD’s annual Water Quality Report provides detailed information about our water quality and delivery, water reliability initiatives and other EVMWD projects and programs and is available in print and online in both English and Spanish. Our District also provides regular budget reports and public notices regarding our rates and important projects.

Plus, our annual water festival facilitates positive interactions between our customers and staff and helps to educate the community about the services we provide. Last June, EVMWD held its Annual Splash into Summer event, inviting our community to come take a peek at how EVMWD ensures safe, reliable water and wastewater services to Lake Elsinore, Wildomar, Canyon Lake, Murrieta and other surrounding communities.

As further testament to our commitment to transparency, EVWMD has received the following awards for communications/outreach and water use efficiency, finance and human resources/safety in 2021/22. To receive these awards EVMWD must demonstrate that we meet rigorous standards:

Public Relations Society of America-Inland Empire Chapter – Polaris Award: Flow Into Fall Virtual Open House- Podcast/Audio Broadcast

Public Relations Society of America-Inland Empire Chapter – Polaris Award: Flow Into Fall Virtual Open House- Ongoing/ Recurring Event

Public Relations Society of America-Inland Empire Chapter – Polaris Award: EVMWD Op Ed Series- Writing

Public Relations Society of America-Inland Empire Chapter – Capella Award: Financial Assistance- Community Relations

Public Relations Society of America-Inland Empire Chapter – Capella Award: Waterwise Workshop Series- Podcast/Audio Broadcast

Public Relations Society of America-Inland Empire Chapter – Capella Award: EVMWD Water Quality Report- Annual Report

California Municipal Utilities Association- First Place: Flow into Fall Virtual Open House- Community Service

Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA)Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting: Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR)

Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA)

Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting: Annual Budget

California Society of Municipal Finance Officers (CSMFO): Operating Budget Excellence Award

Top Workplace Award from the Press-Enterprise 2019, 2020, 2021

EVMWD welcomes feedback from customers regarding ways to further improve transparency. You can learn more and submit your input by visiting EVMWD’s Transparency webpage at www.evmwd.com/who-we-are/transparency.

Greg Thomas – General Manager, Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District