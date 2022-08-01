City of Menifee Seeking Candidates for Quality of Life Measure Oversight Committee Applications to fill the District 1 and District 4 vacancies will be accepted through Friday, August 19

The City of Menifee is currently accepting applications from residents to fill the District 1 and District 4 vacancies on the City’s Quality of Life Measure Oversight Committee (Committee). Applications will be accepted until Friday, August 19 at 5 p.m. An appointment to the Committee is expected to take place on Wednesday, September 21. Applicants must be a current Menifee resident residing within District 1 or District 4, a registered voter, and not be a member of any other City commission, City office, or a City employee.

The positions will require attendance at two regularly scheduled meetings per year and other special meetings as called. The term of office will end December of 2022, but committee members are eligible for reappointment.

Passed by Menifee voters in November 2016, the Quality of Life Measure (also known as Measure DD) approved a one-cent sales tax to provide local funding that cannot be taken by the State. The funding provided by the measure has allowed the City to maintain and enhance numerous city services including emergency preparedness, police and fire services, and road safety and traffic mitigation.

The Committee is responsible for reviewing, monitoring, and overseeing the appropriation of the sales tax proceeds and to make recommendations to the City Council to ensure the proposed use of sales tax proceeds is consistent with the purpose of Menifee’s Quality of Life Measure. Each City Councilmember selects one committee member from their respective district.

For more information regarding the positions and to access the application, please contact the City Clerk’s office at (951) 672-6777 or visit the City’s website at www.cityofmenifee.us/Committees-Commissions.