Emotional Intelligence and Decision Making

Decision making is a skill that will benefit every business owner and manager. It’s important to be able to make the correct decision at the right time while involving the appropriate stakeholders. There are many reasons decisions may be delayed. This might include fear, lack of information and not understanding the risks of procrastination. Emotional Intelligence addresses weaknesses caused by emotions affecting behavior.

Emotional Intelligence training measures the decision-making category. Within it, there are three skills area that may be identified for improvement and coaching. First, “problem solving”. Strong EI skills will be apparent by the ability to manage your emotions when solving a problem. You will face a problem head-on without fear, anger, discouragement or others having an impact. The problem solving will take place in a logical, uninterrupted method involving a complete review of information before coming to a conclusion. No emotional reaction will be observed by the stakeholders. The risk in being too strong in problem solving is that you may appear heartless, not caring and unable to look at the potential results the decision will make.

Next is “reality testing”. As it sounds someone strong in this area can objectively examine all aspects of the information provided. This includes understanding the environment, resources and future trends to set realistic plans or goals. A person with strong reality testing is unlikely to get themselves in trouble by keeping their emotional bias out of the process and develop a solution that is best. Someone lacking this skill may jump to a conclusion and miss key points that should be taken into consideration.

Lastly is “impulse control”. You can see how it ties closely to reality testing. Without performing the proper homework of analyzing all the data, identifying potential risks and outcomes, a quick emotionally driven decision may be made just to get it out of the way. Someone strong with this skill will know when to deliver the solution and move it forward. They will also be able to resist delaying the impulse to act before its time. With impulse control one tends to put those around them at ease as they become more predictable.

I have just skimmed at a high-level Emotional Intelligence for decision making. There are additional categories to consider that interleave with each other. It’s a great way to grow.

Ted Saul is a business coach and writer that assists with Business Plans, Project Management and Career Management. He earned his MBA from Regis University along with a Masters in project management. Ted can be reached on LinkedIn or by emailing TedSaulbiz@gmail.com