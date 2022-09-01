Valley Young Professionals 10th Annual Cornhole Tournament

Come out and play in the Valley Young Professionals (VYP) 10th Annual Cornhole Tournament! This is a great opportunity to network with other young professionals, enjoy delicious food, and award-winning wine, and have some friendly competition. The 10th Annual Cornhole Tournament will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 4:00 PM at Mount Palomar Winery with support from Title Sponsor and Chairman’s Elite Member, Noon & Associates CPAs, Inc. This year’s event will also feature a digital leaderboard, real-time social media broadcasts, raffles, live music, and sponsor exhibitor booths. All proceeds from the tournament will benefit VYP’s community outreach programs.

It’s easy to participate! Register your team now. Then, on game day, check-in at your designated time (to be assigned). VYP Leadership will greet you at registration with:

• Entry to the cornhole field (regulation style)

• Two (2) guaranteed games of play (this is a double elimination tournament)

• A glass of estate-grown wine by Venue Host, Mount Palomar Winery

• A game souvenir

• A $10 food voucher for food trucks

• *1-year VYP membership (for non-VYP registrants only)

The Tournament Games will begin at 4:30 pm. Scores will be published live to the tournament leader board and broadcast on social media. Reserved seating for Great Cornholio Sponsor and open spectating seats are available for attendees. May the biggest Cornholio win!

Team Tickets: $100 for VYP Members (includes 1 team of 2) $200 for Non-Members (includes 1 team of 2 and a 1-year VYP Membership)

Sponsorship Opportunities: (1) $3000 The Great Cornholio (includes 3 teams of 2) SOLD OUT (4) $750 Corn Shuckers (includes 2 teams of 2) (6) $500 Dirty Bag

(includes1 team of 2)

About Valley Young Professionals:

At Valley Young Professionals, our mission is to empower young professionals (ages 21-40) to connect, collaborate, and become community leaders through monthly networking mixers, quarterly educational workshops, and community outreach opportunities. Learn more at https://temecula.org/vyp.