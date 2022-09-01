Southwest Healthcare System High Performing Hospital

U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, has named Southwest Healthcare System (Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar and Rancho Springs Medical Center in Murrieta) as a 2022-2023 High Performing hospital for Stroke, COPD, Heart Failure, and Kidney Failure. This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.

The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

Southwest Healthcare System earned High Performing ratings for Stroke, COPD, Heart Failure, and Kidney Failure, in recognition of care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes.

“Our goal is to deliver the highest quality of service for our patients and their loved ones here at Southwest”, stated Jared Giles, CEO of Southwest Healthcare System. “I want to personally thank every team member for their dedication and commitment to outstanding care.”

For the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. Fewer than half of all hospitals received any High Performing rating, and only four earned this rating in all procedures and conditions. State and metro area rankings reflect the highest performing hospitals in the area across multiple areas of care.

“When patients are considering their options for care, the Best Hospitals ratings are designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in the kind of care they may need,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “A hospital that’s earned a High Performing rating in a service may be a good option for patients in need of that service and their medical professionals to consider.”

The U.S. News Procedures & Conditions methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality such as survival rates, patient experience, and how successfully each hospital helps patients get back home.

ABOUT INLAND VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER

This campus of Southwest Healthcare System is the only hospital in the region to offer Level II Trauma Services, a Certified Primary Stroke Center, the region’s only Total Joint Center now with advanced certification from the Joint Commission and is a nationally recognized center for weight-loss surgery by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (Also awarded the Blue Distinction for outstanding bariatric surgical services). www.inlandvalleymedcenter.com

ABOUT RANCHO SPRINGS MEDICAL CENTER

This hospital campus of Southwest Healthcare System features the largest Women’s Center (Awarded the Blue Distinction for Outstanding Maternity Care) in the region which includes Rady Children’s Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (Rady San Diego: Ranked 5th in the nation for neonatal care by US News and World Report 2021), a Certified Primary Stroke Center, and the da Vinci © Robotic Xi Surgical System performing the region’s first virtually no-scar single site procedures. www.ranchospringsmedcenter.com