Temecula Valley Hospital is Nationally Recognized

The American Heart Association presents the Get with The Guidelines and Mission: Lifeline awards for proven dedication to best practices and life-saving care

Temecula Valley Hospital has received three achievement awards bestowed by the American Heart Association Get with The Guidelines and Mission: Lifeline for demonstrating its commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital.

Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke or heart attack, and heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively. Studies show patients can recover better when providers consistently follow treatment guidelines.

Get With The Guidelines and Mission: Lifeline put the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest evidence- and research-based guidelines. As a participant in both programs, Temecula Valley Hospital qualified for the award by demonstrating how its organization has committed to improving quality care.

“Temecula Valley Hospital is committed to improving care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines and streamlining processes to ensure timely and proper care for heart attacks and strokes,” said Darlene Wetton, Chief Executive Officer at Temecula Valley Hospital. “The Mission: Lifeline and Get With The Guidelines programs make it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which helps us ensure more people in Southwest Riverside County experience longer, healthier lives.”

This year, Temecula Valley Hospital received these achievement awards:

Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke GOLD PLUS with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

Mission Lifeline® – STEMI Receiving Center – GOLD PLUS

Mission Lifeline® – NSTEMI – SILVER

“We are pleased to recognize Temecula Valley Hospital for its commitment to caring for those in their community who need cardiovascular care,” said John Warner, M.D., FAHA, past president of the American Heart Association and executive vice president for health system affairs at UT Southwestern Medical Center, in Dallas. “Hospitals that follow the American Heart Association’s quality improvement protocols often see improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities.”

About Temecula Valley Hospital

Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH) brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient-centered and family sensitive care to area residents. The hospital features 140 private patient rooms; emergency care featuring ER Reserve; advanced cardiac and stroke care; orthopedics; general and surgical specialties. TVH is nationally recognized for Patient Safety designated by The Leapfrog Group as a Top Hospital in both 2017 and 2020. The hospital has recently been recognized by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals 2021-2022 for Heart Attack, Heart Failure and COPD, as well as the Healthgrades 2022 Cardiac Surgery Excellence Award. TVH is a 2021 DNV Certified Comprehensive Stroke Center and has received seven Women’s Choice Award Achievements as One of America’s Best Hospitals for Stroke Care and One of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety. Other accolades include: the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus with Target Stroke Elite Plus Quality Achievement Award and Mission: Lifeline Bronze Receiving Achievement Award, Blue Distinction® Center Designation for Quality in Knee and Hip Replacement Surgeries, The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Certification for Hip and Knee Replacement, the first Universal Health Services hospital in the country to achieve accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) as a Geriatric Emergency Department, 4 Star Medicare Hospital Compare Rating, the American College of Cardiology Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI and Resuscitation Accreditation, the honor of the Inland Empire’s Top Workplaces 2017 and 2018, has been designated an Aetna Institute of Quality Cardiac Care Facility for comprehensive heart and vascular treatment-including Cardiac Medical Intervention, Cardiac Rhythm Programs and Cardiac Surgery. For more information, please visit https://www.temeculavalleyhospital.com/

About Mission: Lifeline

The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program helps hospitals and emergency medical services develop systems of care that follow proven standards and procedures for STEMI patients. The program works by mobilizing teams across the continuum of care to implement American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology Foundation clinical treatment guidelines. For more information, visit heart.org.

About Get With The Guidelines

Get With the Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than 12 million patients since 2001. For more information, visit heart.org.