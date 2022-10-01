Now Is the Time to Develop Your Speaking Skills

Don’t procrastinate any longer………. Now is the time to become more confident in public speaking! Toastmaster’s International has been the “GO TO” organization for more than 90 years. If you are serious about improving your public speaking and leadership skills, this is the place for you. The key focus of Toastmaster’s International is to provide a friendly and supportive environment, where members become more confident and compelling speakers.

The Next Level Toastmaster’s Club now meets every Thursday, 12:10-1:10 pm at 29995 Technology Drive, Suite 203, Murrieta, 92563. Even though we now meet in person, our meetings are considered Hybrid for those guests/ members who want to meet with us on line on Zoom. The Zoom meeting ID is 820-4926-8435. You make the choice!

If you have always wanted to be a better speaker but lacked the confidence to do it, this is the club for you! Everyone begins together but progresses at their own pace. Toastmasters will help you not only be a better speaker and leader but also a better communicator with co-workers, friends and family. Toastmaster’s Education Pathways are designed and modernized to teach you how to create a podcast, create your own blog and create your own webinars and seminars. Join us at The Next Level, where you and your fellow Toastmasters will grow together!

We invite you to our Open House on Thursday, October 13 from 12:10-1:10 PM at 2995 Technology Drive, Suite 203, Murrieta 92563. Our Guest Speaker will be Ed Ettinghausen, Accredited Speaker! This is a great time to see what Toastmaster’s is all about! If you can’t make it in person, join us on Zoom with ID 820-4926-8435!

Please RSVP before Thursdays at 951 775 0615, John or 951 723 7691, Diane.