EVMWD Celebrates Staff During California Water Professionals Appreciation Week

As part of California’s sixth annual Water Professionals Appreciation Week, celebrated October 1 – October 9, Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District (EVMWD) is proud to take a moment and highlight the essential role of water professionals and local public water agencies in providing water and wastewater services.

“We appreciate the dedication of our highly trained operators, technicians and other specialists who have continued to make sure our community has safe and reliable water and wastewater services24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said EVMWD General Manager, Greg Thomas.

Be sure to follow EVMWD on social media more information on our amazing staff, the essential role they play and how you might join us or consider a job in California’s water industry.

There are so many careers in water that keep water flowing in the communities throughout California, including district managers, customer service representatives, treatment plant operators and engineers to name a few. EVMWD is proud of our local staff and water professionals throughout the state for making a difference in their community.

If you see EVMWD workers out and about this week, be sure you say “thank you” for ensuring our community has safe and reliable water and wastewater services always.

For more information, please visit www.evmwd.com.

EVMWD provides service to more than 159,000 water and wastewater customers in a 97-square-mile area in Western Riverside County. The District is a sub-agency of the Western Municipal Water District and a member agency of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. Visit the EVMWD website at www.evmwd.com for additional information.