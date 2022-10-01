CITY OF MENIFEE NOTICE OF INSUFFICIENT NOMINEES – NOTICE THAT THERE ARE NOT MORE CANDIDATES THAN OFFICES TO BE ELECTED FOR DISTRICT 4

NOVEMBER 8, 2022 GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to § 10229 of the Elections Code of the State of California relating to the General Municipal Election in the City of Menifee to be held Tuesday, November 8, 2022:

As of the close of the nomination period on August 12, 2022, only one person has been nominated as a candidate for City Council District 4.

The person so nominated is Dean Deines. Section 10229 of the Elections Code allows one of the following actions to be taken by the City Council:

Appoint to the office the persons who have been nominated. Appoint to the office any eligible voter if no one has been nominated. Hold the election if either no one or only one person has been nominated.

The City Council will hold a special meeting on or before August 25, 2022 to either make the appointment or direct an election to be held. The person appointed, if any, shall qualify and take office and serve exactly as if elected at a municipal election for the office.

If, by the 75th day before the municipal election, no person has been appointed to the office pursuant to (1) or (2) above, the election shall be held.

If the City Council makes an appointment pursuant to § 10229, Elections Code, the City Clerk shall not accept for filing any statement of write-in candidacy which is submitted after the appointment is made.

Please call City Hall at 951-672-6777 or visit www.cityofmenifee.us/agendas for City Council meeting dates and times.

Stephanie Roseen, Acting City Clerk – Date Published: August 19, 2022