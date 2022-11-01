The Next Level Toastmaster’s Club Is Open to New Guests And Prospective Members

Don’t procrastinate any longer. Now is the time to develop your speaking skills!

The Next Level Toastmaster’s Club (www.7160293.toastmastersclubs.org) invites you to be their guest to break down communication barriers not budgets. Members and guests meet weekly to grow their speaking and leadership skills. Most people want to be better communicators but they don’t know how or where to start. The Next Level Toastmaster’s Club members will help and support you as you experience remarkable growth that will leave you feeling amazed with your progress! The club meets every Thursday, 12:10-1:10 PM at 29995 Technology Drive, Suite #203, Murrieta, California 92563. They also meet at the same time on Zoom for those who can’t attend in person. Zoom ID 820 4926 8435.For more information, contact Diane Piela at diane@dianespeaks.com or 951 723 7691.

Toastmasters has helped me to speak with purpose. It has helped me to convey more with less words. I can speak more clearly and with greater conviction. I have learned how to effectively articulate ideas and establish value behind them” says Brahm Shank, President of The Next Level Toastmaster’s Club. Brahm is an excellent example of why Toastmasters is relevant to all ages and all walks of life. He became a member when the club first chartered in 2018 by sponsors John Grant, DTM and Diane Piela DTM, QS. At 18 years old, he spotted The Next Level ad in the Valley Business Journal. A longtime tech analyst and marketing professional, Brahm has always enjoyed sharing his knowledge with people. Toastmasters provided an organized educational model to do this. “Before Toastmasters my mind was always racing and my ideas were more scattered. Now I think and convey my thoughts in a more organized way. The very best ideas always have a story and all stories, much like speeches in Toastmasters, have a beginning, middle and end. Drawing these parallels has allowed me to become a more effective communicator, especially during interviews. I can market myself and my business in a more natural and straightforward way. I actually earn increased income from journalism and speaking,” says Brahm. Brahm Shank is a rising entrepreneur and technologist who owns his own business, “Carbon Consulting.” His mission statement is,” To propel your business forward via a rewarding bond that fosters innovative and unique digital marketing content for effectively communicating the DNA of your business and what sets it apart from the rest.” He is a brilliant example of how you can grow in Toastmasters and apply what you have learned to your personal life, your career, or even your own business!

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that helps members improve public speaking and leadership skills. It does this through a worldwide network of >300,000 members in > 14,000 clubs in >140 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. To maximize your potential and experience unlimited growth, visit a Toastmaster’s Club near you!