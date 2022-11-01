Notice Of Funding Availability (NOFA) For The Community Block Grant Program (CDBG) FY 2023/2024

On an annual basis, the City releases a Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) for use of the grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The funding objectives are to develop viable communities through public/private partnerships by providing decent affordable housing, a suitable living environment, and expanded economic development opportunities principally for persons of low and moderate income.

The City of Menifee is pleased to announce the release of its FY 2023/2024 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Applications.

An information booklet explaining the federal and local goals for the CDBG Program, outlining eligible activities, eligibility criteria, and including the required application with completion instructions is in the City’s website: https://www.cityofmenifee.us/421/Programs-and-Grants

City staff is available to answer questions related to this NOFA and provide technical assistance to any agency wishing to apply.

All applications must be received no later than 1pm, Friday, December 16, 2022.

For more information, please contact Edna I. Lebrón, Sr. Management Analyst, City of Menifee at 951‐723-3713 or elebron@cityofmenifee.us.