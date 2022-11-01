Boys & Girls Club of Southwest County Names Clubhouse After Terry Gilmore

On October 15th, the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest County hosted their 30th Annual “Our Kids Rock” Gala at Pechanga Resort & Casino.



The Auction and Dinner Fundraiser is one of Southwest Riverside County’s largest and most recognized events of the year, with over 600 businesses and individuals who attend. The proceeds from the “Our Kids Rock” Gala benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest County.

During the evening’s festivities, Terry Gilmore, Owner/President of Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac, was given an incredible honor by the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest County. It was announced that the organization will be renovating and reopening the original Temecula Clubhouse and will name it after Terry Gilmore. Tony Berardino, the organization’s Board Chair, announced, “In honor of a man who has been involved for most the of the organization’s existence and continues to be one of the most supportive, involved donors and partners in the club, we would like to present our vision for the new Boys & Girls Club of Southwest County, ‘The Terry Gilmore Clubhouse’.” Terry was honored and said, “The dedication of this building in my name will hopefully inspire many others to carry on the legacy of this great organization that I love!”

Terry Gilmore was also recognized during the event as a Founder of the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest County’s “Our Kids Rock” event, alongside four others: Michael Donaldson, Ron Parks, Timmy Daniels and Leigh Nixon (then Engdahl). “In 1993, Terry Gilmore founded The Great Temecula Auction – now known as Our Kids Rock Gala. To this day, the Gala brings in the most revenue out of all our special events,” says the Boys & Girls Club. Terry has offered his strong leadership skills to the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest County for many years. He served as a Board of Director, chairing a Capital Campaign and chairing the “Our Kid’s Rock” Dinner/Auction for more than 20 years. Terry’s passion to provide a “positive place” for the 7,000+ club members goes beyond even helping B&G Club members. Terry is a positive role model and encourages others to get involved and make a difference in the lives of others as much and as often as they can.

When Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac opened 30 years ago, the company motto was “We Do the Little Things for You”. Since then, Paradise has been a dominant presence within the valley, continually striving not only to “do the little things” for their customers, but also for the community. The current company motto for Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac is “Making a Difference”, and that is exactly what Paradise does every day for the community.