Murrieta Police Department Awarded $115,000 Grant to Deter Unsafe Behaviors, Increase Safety on Roads

Thanks to a $115,000 grant, the Murrieta Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on city roadways.

“This grant funding allows us to support our continuing traffic safety efforts in the community,” Murrieta Police Department Chief Tony Conrad said. “Our intent is to curtail the most unlawful and dangerous driving behaviors that put people at risk and create a safe environment for everyone traveling our roadways.”

The grant will provide additional programs and resources for Murrieta PD, including:

DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on stopping suspected impaired drivers.

High visibility distracted driving enforcement operations targeting drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.

Enforcement operations focused on the most dangerous driving behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.

Enforcement operations focused on top violations that cause collisions: speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light violations and improper turning or lane changes.

Collaborative enforcement efforts with neighboring allied agencies.

Officer training and/or recertification: Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST), Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) and Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).

The grant program will run through September 2023.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. For more information about the Murrieta Police Department, visit their website at www.MurrietaPolice.org.