Star Power Shines at Grand Opening of the Gale Webb, Kids-R-#1, Action Sports Park

The official debut of the largest bike park of its kind in southern California will feature action sports icons, exciting exhibitions from pro riders, and include leading vendors in the industry.

Get your favorite bike ready! The grand opening of the City of Menifee’s Gale Webb, Kids-R-#1, Action Sports Park is set for Saturday, November 5 at 12 p.m. The new park is located at 26533 Craig Ave. in Menifee.

The Gale Webb, Kids-R-#1, Action Sports Park is the largest park of its kind in southern California featuring bike trails with over 30 obstacles for different skill levels including a bicycle playground and a 22,000 square-foot pump track.

“This new action sports park in Menifee is unlike anything else in California,” said District 2 Councilmember Matt Liesemeyer. “We are excited for the community to enjoy this new, record-setting amenity in our city.”

This grand opening celebration will include sponsor booths with giveaways, food vendors, a special meet and greet with industry professionals, and free Kona Ice for the first 500 guests in line!

Event highlights include:

Gale Webb Dedication Ceremony & Ribbon Cutting

Industry Exhibition Entertainment

Sponsor Showcase and Giveaway

The park is named for Gale Webb, a long time Menifee resident who inspires and encourages youth through her nonprofit organization, Kids-R-#1. Gale has overcome tremendous adversities with poise and persistence. Following a parachute accident, doctors told her that she would never walk again. Gale proved them wrong and has gone on to make a grand impact in the action sports industry from BMX to Motorcross and has been a mentor for kids of all ages.

“Over the last 40 years, Kids-R-#1 has reached millions of kids with a unique combination of positive messaging and action sports demonstrations,” said Webb. “I am honored that the City of Menifee is naming this new action sports park after me and my organization.”

Sponsors of the grand opening event will include Vans, Former BMX Pro Eddie Fiola, Cahuilla Creek MX Park, Rad Designs 1986, Langston Motorsports, Asterisk, FOX, Imagine It Graphics, Stasi Cycles, Troy Lee Designs, and PowerFlex.