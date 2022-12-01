Holiday Safety Tips from Murrieta Police Department

The Murrieta Police Department wants to ensure that the community enjoys a fun and safe holiday season. Here are tips to keep your home secure and stay safe while out and about in the community this holiday season.

If you plan on traveling:

Don’t post on social media about traveling out of town. Thieves will know you are not home.

Set your alarm if you have one.

Have a friend or neighbor keep an eye on your home while you’re away. This includes picking up mail and newspapers and bringing in trash cans.

Put your lights and TV on a timer or use an app to schedule them to turn on when someone would typically be home.

Disable your garage door opener emergency release and lock the garage door.

At home:

Request a signature for packages if possible.

Ask a neighbor to bring packages inside if you won’t be home when you know something will be delivered.

Have items delivered to your work if possible.

Request in-store pickup if available.

Have items delivered to a PO box or U.S. Post Office location if you can.

When shopping:

Never leave your purse or wallet unattended.

Save receipts and use one or two debit/credit cards for all purchases so you can track your activity (and check for fraud) easily.

Lock car doors.

Don’t leave shopping bags in view inside your vehicle.

Be aware of your surroundings.

If you suspect something suspicious, whether at home or while out in the Murrieta community, don’t hesitate to call Murrieta PD at (951) 696-3615.