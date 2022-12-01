Step it Up – Even During Wintertime!

Entering the third driest year on record, California has adopted conservation as a regular part of everyday life. Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District (EVMWD) commends its customers for the huge strides made to be more water efficient. While it may be easier to forget about the drought during colder months, it is important to continue our collaboration year-round with small adjustments to our everyday lives.

Water or snow from storms during winter months have a critical role in helping refill reservoirs and recharge groundwater basins. Water from just a few storms in Northern California can provide water for millions for everyday essential needs such as farming.

Unfortunately, rainfall during the winter months can be difficult to predict and therefore it is critical that we evaluate our water use on a year-round basis and apply water efficient changes as the seasons change. EVMWD is committed to working together with our customers to rise to this challenge.

One of the benefits of colder weather is that the climate requires less watering for landscaping and plants. Take these simple steps to help save during winter:

Adjust sprinklers to run after 6 PM and before 6 AM

Reduce the amount of watering to 3 days a week max and limit run times to prevent runoff

Only water when the air temperature is above 40° F to ensure water is absorbed by plants

Turn irrigation off when it rains

Being water-wise is about adapting to small changes that are beneficial for the environment and your wallet. To facilitate this, EVMWD has a variety of tools and water saving rebates. Visit www.evmwd.com/conservation for more information.