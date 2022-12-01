Are you glossophobic? Do you have gloss-o-pho-bia? What is it? Glossophobia is the fear of public speaking. You are not alone if you do fear public speaking. I have and greater than 75% of our population has had it. It’s not easy for most people to stand up and talk in front of people whether it’s 5, 50 or 500! Most people want to be better communicators but don’t know where to start.

How have I and more than 300,00 people worldwide conquered this fear? Toastmasters.

The Next Level Toastmasters Club (www.7160293.toastmastersclubs.org) invites you to be our guest to breakdown communication barriers while not breaking your budget! Members and guests meet weekly to grow their speaking and leadership skills. The Next Level Toastmasters Club Members will help and support you as you experience remarkable growth that will leave you feeling amazed with your progress. The club meets every Thursday 12:10-1:10 PM PST at 29995 Technology Drive, Suite 203, Murrieta, California, 92563. Besides meeting in person, we also meet at the same time on Zoom for those who can’t attend in person. Our Zoom ID is 820 4926 8435. For more information, contact me, Diane Piela at diane@dianespeaks.com or (951) 723 7691.

“Toastmasters has helped me to not only become a more confident speaker and leader but also to find a new purpose in life” says Dr Diane Piela, co-founder and Secretary of The Next Level Toastmaster’s Club. “You see, I became a disabled Family Medicine Physician in 2004 after 20 years of working with patients in Rochester, New York. I loved medicine and helping my patients lead healthier lives. However, I was diagnosed suddenly with Multiple Sclerosis and Cerebral Hemorrhage which ultimately led me to make a heart wrenching decision to take a medical retirement. I couldn’t mentally or physically be a physician anymore. With lots of personal development and growth through many years, I found myself in Toastmasters. As I developed the skills of becoming a more confident speaker and leader……I found a new purpose in life…… Still helping people but in a different way.

Now I am an inspirational speaker and published author. Through my speaking,

I inspire and motivate people to

Never Give Up Not be limited by a disability or challenge Make that challenge or disability the beginning of the next journey.”

Dr Diane Piela says,” So many people suffer medical, financial, relationship or job related challenges and become lost, giving up too easily. Through speaking, I inspire people to continue in life, discover new skills and core reasons to live. I know because I have been there.”

As a professional speaker, Diane has spoken at the American Association of University Women in Kona, Hawaii, as well as The Kona Brain Injury Support Group. (www.dianespeaks.com) She recently spoke at Randy Powell’s The Envision Success Showcase and Envision Success live. Mentor of The Next Level Toastmasters Club, Randy Powell is a Professional Speaker, Published Author and Certified Envision Success Coach from Temecula. (www.randypowellspeaks.com)

Toastmaster’s International is a nonprofit educational organization that helps members improve their public speaking and leadership skills. It does this through a worldwide network of > 300,000 members in 14,000 clubs in 140 countries. Toastmaster’s International has helped people from diverse backgrounds in all walks of life to become more confident speakers and leaders. To maximize your potential and experience unlimited growth, visit a Toastmaster’s Club near you!