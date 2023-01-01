Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac Presented with Dealer Of The Year Award

In 2022 Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac was awarded the prestigious 2021 Chevrolet Dealer of the Year award. This award is only given to the “best of the best” Chevrolet dealers and Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac was among the elite dealers who received this impressive award. Paradise is humbled at the honor of having received Dealer of the Year for eight consecutive years.

The Dealer of the Year program honors dealer partners who have done an exceptional job toward GM’s collective goal of earning customers for life. To receive this honor, a Dealer must be a top performer in Sales and Customer Satisfaction. Dealers also must show commitment to these areas on a long-term basis by retaining customers, using only Genuine GM parts, participating in Standards for Excellence, and maintaining compliance with the Essential Brand Elements program requirements.

Recently, Chevrolet representatives Tom Morrison, Shane McBride, Michael Stinson, and Ricardo Borromeo joined the Paradise team at a celebration lunch to congratulate Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac and present President/Owner Terry Gilmore and Executive Manager/Owner Todd Tracy with their award.

Terry Gilmore, Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac’s President comments, “I am very proud of each and every one of our employees for their efforts in making our dealership one of the best in the United States. It is due to their commitment and dedication to excellence that Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac holds this prestigious award.”