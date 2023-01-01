Becoming a Published Author

Is this the year to write that book you’ve been thinking about? There are a number of good reasons why you may want to take the time. For one, having a published book gives you credibility in your field. It will also allow you to share knowledge with others in the industry helping in their development. From a personal standpoint, it’s a great way to share your life story with family and friends.

Writing a book and getting a publisher to buy it may seem like an impossibility. But this is not the only way to accomplish the task. There are many self-publishing companies that will not only print your book but help you bring it together.

Here is a start on what is needed to put your ideas into print. First, find a good self-publisher by reading reviews and asking for references. Some publishers will distribute your book on multiple websites and help market it giving a wide exposure. Others have their own large distribution channel and will use only it to sell your book. As your making this decision start writing your first draft. Once completed it’s a good idea to have it edited. There are many free-lance editors available with reasonable rates.

Another step is to create an attractive book cover that will draw in potential readers. Other decisions include the size of the book, hard or soft cover along with which font to use. If you would like to add illustrations there are many sites from where you can pay and download pictures. It’s important to keep it legal. Your self-publisher can help find resources to help with all these needs. Armed with this information it’ll be time to submit to your publisher. Most will put together a draft with the cover and give you an idea what the book will look like while allowing you to review it. Seeing this proof for the first time is exciting.

Note that some self-publishers don’t charge until a book is purchased. Other self-publishers will help you with the editing, cover and marketing for an all-inclusive price. Take time and shop around to find the best for you. The book can easily be transformed to an eBook or audible book. Both are popular options these days. Let the writing begin whether a chapter, page or paragraph a day. Before you know it, those royalties will be coming in.

Ted Saul is a business coach and writer that assists with Business Plans, Project Management and Career Management. He earned his MBA from Regis University along with a Masters in project management. Ted can be reached on LinkedIn or by emailing TedSaulbiz@gmail.com.