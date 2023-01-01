Temecula’s Santa’s Electric Light Parade Winners Announced

The City of Temecula Community Services Department announces the winners of the 29th Annual Santa’s Electric Light Parade. Thanks to all who showed their holiday spirit and community pride while spreading light and cheer! There were many unique and creative parade entries making it difficult to select winners in each specific category.
Award Categories & Winners:
- Animals: Temecula Valley Dachshund Club
- Autos: Inland Jeep Freeks
- Autos (Commercial): Rancho Water
- Bands (High School): Temecula Valley High School Golden Valley Regiment
- Bands (Middle School): Thompson Middle School Band & Color Guard
- Equestrian: Temecula Cowgirls Parade & Drill Team
- Floats: Temecula Ballet Folklorico
- Floats (Commercial): Lake Elsinore Storm
- Marchers: Puahis Polynesian Dance Co
- Religious: Calvary Baptist Church
- Specialty: Warm Springs Middle School
- Overall Parade Winner: LitRiderz
To view photos of the entries from the parade, please visit Flickr.com/CityofTemecula. You can also view a video of the parade online by visiting YouTube.com/CityofTemecula.
For more information, please visit TemeculaCA.gov, and stay tuned for more Community Service programming information by following @TemeculaParksAndRec on social media.