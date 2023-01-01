Temecula’s Santa’s Electric Light Parade Winners Announced

The City of Temecula Community Services Department announces the winners of the 29th Annual Santa’s Electric Light Parade. Thanks to all who showed their holiday spirit and community pride while spreading light and cheer! There were many unique and creative parade entries making it difficult to select winners in each specific category.

Award Categories & Winners:

Animals: Temecula Valley Dachshund Club

Autos: Inland Jeep Freeks

Autos (Commercial): Rancho Water

Bands (High School): Temecula Valley High School Golden Valley Regiment

Bands (Middle School): Thompson Middle School Band & Color Guard

Equestrian: Temecula Cowgirls Parade & Drill Team

Floats: Temecula Ballet Folklorico

Floats (Commercial): Lake Elsinore Storm

Marchers: Puahis Polynesian Dance Co

Religious: Calvary Baptist Church

Specialty: Warm Springs Middle School

Overall Parade Winner: LitRiderz

To view photos of the entries from the parade, please visit Flickr.com/CityofTemecula. You can also view a video of the parade online by visiting YouTube.com/CityofTemecula.

For more information, please visit TemeculaCA.gov, and stay tuned for more Community Service programming information by following @TemeculaParksAndRec on social media.