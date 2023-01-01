City of Menifee Celebrates Groundbreaking of Holland Road Overpass

After several years of planning and development, the City of Menifee gathered this morning with regional and community leaders to celebrate the groundbreaking of Holland Road Overpass. This Capital Improvement Program (CIP) project will help reduce traffic on Newport Road and Scott Road by providing a new east/west route across the I-215 freeway.

Holland Road Overpass will create a new, four-lane overcrossing between Antelope Road and Haun Road along Holland Road over the I-215 freeway. The project will include bike lanes and sidewalks in each direction. Holland Road Overpass will also incorporate several design features including a cobblestone rock blanket slope, decorative barrier rail and bridge lighting, and Mechanically Stabilized Earth (MSE) retaining walls.

“Holland Road Overpass is a critical infrastructure improvement project that will help alleviate traffic on Newport Road and expand overall mobility across our community,” said 3rd District Councilmember Lesa Sobek. “Improving traffic congestion remains a high priority for our City Council, which is why we have invested nearly $500 million in CIP projects that will improve the quality of life for our residents here in Menifee.”

Additional roadway improvements from the Holland Road Overpass include a new portion of Holland Road on the west side of the I-215, a new realignment of Willowood Lane, and a new cul-de-sac for Dutch Circle. Landscaping and irrigation will also be included as part of the project.

The $35 million Holland Road Overpass project was funded through a variety of local sources. Over $4 million of the funding for the project was paid for by Menifee’s Quality of Life Measure. Passed by Menifee voters in November 2016, the Quality of Life Measure (also known as Measure DD) approved a one-cent sales tax to provide local funding that cannot be taken by the State. The funding provided by the measure has allowed the City to maintain and enhance numerous city services including road safety and traffic mitigation, as well as public safety services. An additional $10.25 million for Holland Road Overpass was funded through the Transportation Uniform Mitigation Fee (TUMF) program administered by the Western Riverside Council of Governments (WRCOG).

“Holland Road Overpass will be a key regional connection relieving congestion for both Menifee residents and residents of the county,” said WRCOG Deputy Executive Director Chris Gray. “This project is a major east/west corridor and funding the overpass will benefit everyone traveling through the area.”

The Holland Road Overpass is expected to be completed by Fall 2024. For additional information and to sign up for project updates, please visit www.hollandoverpass.com.

